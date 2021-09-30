Jornal Extra’s cover on hunger panning reverberates throughout the country and in the political world

This Wednesday, the EXTRA Newspaper printed, on its cover, the sad reality of the hunger that devastates the country. In the photo, the image of a truck, with bones and meat scraps that are distributed to needy people, in the district of Glória, in the South Zone of the city.

The matter has been shared a lot, on social networks, since the beginning of the day. Among the main publications are messages from politicians in Rio and Brasília, and most criticized President Jair Bolsonaro.

Check out some of the posts

Former President Lula (PT), leader of the 2022 presidential polls, alluded to the famous phrase by activist Betinho:

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship), from Espírito Santo, is one of the members of the CPI of Covid, and is pre-candidate for the presidency, in 2022:

Federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB), pre-candidate for the government of Rio, also manifested:

Some NGOs, associations and economists also shared the matter:

Other publications by parliamentarians:

