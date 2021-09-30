Judge orders to pay on duty of Health servers until the 5th business day – Capital

City Hall claims that the extension of the term was necessary to balance the accounts

Health professional during vaccination campaign in Campo Grande. (Photo: Archive)

The Justice determined that the shifts of the servers of Sesau (Municipal Health Department) are paid until the fifth business day, as provided for in Article 70 of Complementary Law 190/2011 (Statute of the Server).

In July 2019, the municipal administration published a circular untying the payment of shifts up to the fifth business day, with an increase in the term up to the tenth business day. The change was contested by Sisem (Union of Employees and Municipal Servers of Campo Grande).

The union pointed out that a circular cannot change the Civil Servant Statute. In this case, any modification needs to go through the City Council. In September 2019, the injunction to overturn the circular was denied by the first-degree judge.

The matter ended up at the TJ/MS (Tribunal de Justiça of Mato Grosso do Sul). First, the court responded to the union’s request, but subsequently suspended the injunction at the request of the city.

Last Monday (27th), the judge of the 1st Court of Diffuse, Collective and Individual Homogeneous Rights, Ariovaldo Nantes Corrêa, decided to cancel the circular, reinstating the payment of shifts for health professionals up to the fifth business day.

“Thus, as the on-call bonus fits the legal concept of monthly remuneration, it is evident that it must be paid by the 5th business day of the subsequent month in which it was paid, and the effects of Circular No. 4,320/SGTE/SESAU/ 2019 measure that is imposed”, says the magistrate.

In the process, the PGM (Attorney General of the Municipality) pointed out that the decision to extend the term was taken against the grain, but it was necessary to balance the accounts.

“Payment for shifts is not fully refunded by the Ministry of Health, that is, as it is not directly transferred, the Administration is obliged to organize the resources so that it is not necessary to cut indemnity amounts or financial advantages, or even to give up, precarious or make essential health services unavailable to the population”.

This Thursday (30th), Alexandre Ávalo, the municipality’s attorney general, informed that the city has not yet been notified and that it will only pronounce itself after learning about the content of the decision.