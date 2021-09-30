Judge suspends ‘vaccination passport’ in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The measure of the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, in force since the 15th, which determined that proof of vaccination was required for the entry of the public in places such as gyms, cinemas, theaters, stadiums, among others, was suspended (understand).

The judge’s decision responds to the request of a retired woman who filed a lawsuit alleging that her freedom to move around the city “freely” is restricted.

In the dispatch, the judge determines that the Federal and Military Police, Municipal Guard and Army.

“Communicate, as a matter of urgency, to the Military Commander of the East and to the head of Decex, army general André Luís Novaes Miranda, so that he can guide his subordinates to guarantee the right to freedom of movement for any and all citizens who are prevented from entering any establishment mentioned in the decree of responsibility of the army without a vaccination card, while the effects of this injunction last until judgment on the merits, alerting them to the crime of abuse of authority,” he wrote in an excerpt.

In the decision, the judge grants collective habeas corpus to be revoked the decree that, according to him, remains in force regarding the other measures that, in his understanding, do not affect freedom of movement.

In his support, he says that the decree prevents “citizens fulfilling their duties from walking freely in the streets of their city” and compares the “persecution” of the unvaccinated with other historical persecutions, such as that against Jews.

“Who is today’s new enemy in the 21st century? THE UNVACCINED. They want to force people to be vaccinated and in the name of this kindness they curtail public liberties, arrest people in the streets, in squares, close beaches, establish lockdowns. was to witness the abuses I witnessed,” wrote the judge.

And he adds: “Fear, therefore, is not a new feeling, nor is it a 21st century discovery. It is something that has haunted human civilization from antiquity, through the Middle Ages, through the modern era, and into the contemporary world, each with its ghosts and myths inherent to the time (…) All in the name of a collective fear of the enemies chosen by the system of the time (…) Everything is always very well engineered, politically“.

The judge also quotes the German genocidal Adolf Hitler: “Another who knew how to instill in the people the fear of enemies was Hitler, who, through Nazi propaganda, instilled in the population the fear of Jews and Gypsies. It was necessary to annihilate them in order to defend himself “, he quotes, transcribing an excerpt from a book.

In another passage, he compares the vaccine passport with the markings of slaves and cattle in the past.