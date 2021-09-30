Justice decides that Britney Spears’ father is no longer her legal guardian. “I’m on cloud nine”, said the singer

The court decision was released last Wednesday, 29.

In a Los Angeles County Superior Court decision, Judge Brenda Penny has decided to suspend Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, from his role as the singer’s legal guardian. He had already given up on being his daughter’s guardian, but would only be released after a hearing in January 2022. So, a request from Britney’s lawyers to advance her father’s removal was accepted by the judge last Wednesday, 29.

“The current situation is unsustainable”, said Judge Brenda Penny. Jamie Spears has been replaced by accountant John Zabel in the role of guardian of Britney’s estate. A later hearing must decide on the end of Britney’s guardianship process.

Britney’s guardianship was established in 2008, after she was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation. Inspection is divided into two roles: personal protection and property protection. Jamie Spears did both until September 2019, when a woman named Jodi Montgomery took the personal side.

Shortly after the disclosure of the court decision, Britney Spears posted on her Instagram profile a video of her taking flying lessons. She wrote: “I’m on cloud nine now”.

The post, not directly related to the court victory, gained many comments from followers regarding the latest relevant news in the singer’s life. A social network user wrote: “This is your Brit moment! Live your life, you are free!”.

Britney’s attorney Mathew Rosengart said her “hope and expectation” is that the guardianship is fully ended at a hearing on November 12th. Through his own attorney, Jamie Spears considered the decision. “disappointing”.

