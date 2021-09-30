Justice in SP condemns Prevent Senior to pay R$ 2 million to the family after a patient who took ‘Covid kit’ was transferred to Einstein | São Paulo

This week, the São Paulo Court ruled that Prevent Senior deposit R$ 1.92 million in court to pay for the treatment of retired Carlos Alberto Reis, 61, who took the “Covid kit” after being hospitalized in a unit. health operator’s hospital in the city of São Paulo and not receiving adequate care against Covid-19. The decision is provisional and may be appealed.

At the time, the patient was transferred, at the option of the family, to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, where he was hospitalized, as the private hospital was the only one with an intensive care unit (ICU) available at the time, in March 2021. discharge after two months of hospitalization.

The decision, by judge Guilherme Santini Teodoro, of the 30th Civil Court, was signed on Monday (27), but published this Wednesday (29), and determines that the company deposit in court the nearly R$ 2 million in up to 5 days.

The decision is in an injunction (provisional, without the company’s defense) and may be appealed. The amount will be used only to pay Einstein.

In the decision, the judge says he sees “elements indicative of failure in medical-hospital care” by Prevent Senior, based on medical reports in the records. The patient showed that he took “medications that were proven to be ineffective, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine” for the treatment of coronavirus, when the patient was already suffering from respiratory failure.

“The “Covid kit” was applied and admission to the ICU was not provided, recommended by the serious condition of the patient, initially treated in the ward [do hospital Sancta Maggiore] and then, through the intervention of a trusted family doctor, in a semi-ICU,” the judge wrote in the decision.

According to the magistrate, the progressive worsening and the lack of ventilation forced the family to follow the recommendation of a private doctor and transfer the retired person to a private hospital. Einstein was the only one with an ICU available at the time, the family claimed.

“The apparent failure in the medical-hospital care of the accredited network of the defendant, — with a picture of respiratory failure, hemodynamic instability, sepsis, progressive worsening and lack of neuromuscular blocker necessary for adequate ventilation –, he determined, — by decision of the family with a trusted doctor, transferred to the Albert Einstein hospital, at the time, apparently the only one with a vacancy in the ICU. Sancta Maggiore hospital,” wrote the judge.

About similar cases involving the "Covid kit", the operator always stated that "it always acted within the ethical and legal parameters"

The patient’s family said that they had to borrow money from family and friends to pay for the Albert Einstein hospital and treatment after the illness and that, therefore, they went to court, so that Prevent Senior was ordered to pay the amounts of the treatment at Einstein, wrote the magistrate in the decision, which is public.

Prevent Senior underwent experimental treatment without authorization, second daughter of former patient

Prevent Senior is the target of a series of investigations for service failure

The health operator is the target of investigation by the CPI of Covid, in the Federal Congress, the Public Ministry of São Paulo, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and surveillance agencies for failure to provide services and even negligence and omission of deaths of Covid-19 patients during the pandemic.

The City of São Paulo is also investigating faults in a Prevent Senior unit, which has been operating without a license and a stretcher lift since March of this year.

Earlier this year, doctors denounced the GloboNews that the board of the Prevent Senior health plan forced them to work infected with Covid-19 and to prescribe ineffective drugs to patients.

After that, one of the doctors even registered a police report in which he reports having been threatened by the executive director of the health operator, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior.

Now, Covid-19’s CPI is investigating a dossier that points out that Prevent concealed deaths in a study with hydroxychloroquine, a drug that doesn’t work against Covid.

Evidence of fraud appears in documents and audios and, according to the documents, there were at least twice as many deaths among patients treated with chloroquine analyzed by the study.