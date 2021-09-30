Justice in SP determines that Prevent pays R$ 1.9 million to the patient – 09/30/2021 – Balance and Health

The Court of São Paulo determined that Prevent Senior deposit R$ 1.92 million to cover the costs of the treatment against Covid-19 received by patient Carlos Alberto Reis, 61, at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

The decision is provisional and will be challenged by Prevent.

The retiree was initially hospitalized in one of the Prevent units in São Paulo, where he received the so-called “Covid kit”, which contains drugs without proven efficacy for the treatment of the disease. According to the decision, he did not receive proper treatment.

Prevent’s practice of distributing the “Covid kit” led the ANS (National Health Agency) this week to fine the operator, for having found evidence that patients were not informed about the drugs.

In the case of Reis, the problems were aggravated because, even with a serious condition of the disease, he was not transferred to an ICU (Intensive Care Unit). After intervention by a trusted family doctor, he was taken to a semi-intensive unit for patients who do not need permanent monitoring.

Given the hospital’s attitude, the family chose to take Reis to the Albert Einstein Hospital, the only one that had ICU beds available at the time. The retiree was discharged two months after hospitalization – according to the decision, “because of complications and delays in proper treatment at the Sancta Maggiore hospital”, from the Prevent Senior network.

The decision of judge Guilherme Santini Teodoro, of the 30th Civil Court, is preliminary. There is still appeal. Prevent has five days to deposit the nearly R$ 2 million in the patient’s wife’s account, under penalty of a fine of 1% per day. The money will be used to pay the expenses of the retiree’s treatment at Einstein.

In the process, it is said that the family tried to gather their own resources and borrow money from family and friends in order to pay for the Albert Einstein Hospital, but they did not reach the sufficient sum. So, he decided to file a lawsuit so that Prevent Senior pays the costs of the treatment.

The judge states that there are “elements indicating failure in medical-hospital care for the co-author”, referring to the treatment given to the retiree by the operator at the Sancta Maggiore hospital.

The magistrate states that the condition of “respiratory failure, hemodynamic instability, sepsis, progressive worsening and lack of neuromuscular blocker necessary for adequate ventilation”, without the patient being transferred to an intensive care unit, was what led the family after consent of the trusted physician, to request his transfer to Albert Einstein.