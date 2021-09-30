Kaio Jorge justifies an unfortunate statement and criticizes the Santos board: “They don’t deserve it”

Kaio Jorge he was one of the many strikers Santos have revealed in recent years. From the ground up, the boy stood out and drew the attention of the fans and club employees alike. Soon the young man was launched in professional and also made a difference in some games, with important goals and assists.

Last weekend, the center forward published a very controversial post in its official twitter with the following words: “True, the problem was the attacker himself (emojis with laughter and irony)”. Peixão fans revolted and thought he was totally disrespectful to the club that always supported him, in every moment he was in Vila Belmiro.

In the early afternoon of this Thursday (30), the forward of the youth positioned itself and clarified its post. According to him, nothing was directed to Santos, but to the board of Alvinegro Praiano. The player’s new lines are gaining a lot of repercussion on social networks.

“Speak, Holy Nation. Last weekend, I tweeted that some people totally misinterpreted. My tweet was directed to the board there, as some of them do not deserve to be working in this giant club that is Santos. Nothing related to fans, much less athletes. I’m friends with everyone at the club, I talk to everyone practically every day”, affirmed.

Kaio Jorge he also said that he has a good relationship with the current Santos group: “I have a very good relationship with the players. He never wanted to harm or make fun of the club. On the contrary, I have a lot of admiration for Santos, the club that revealed me. This club gave me the opportunity to be here today at Juventus, together with my teammates and I’m rooting for the club to get out of this situation,” he added.