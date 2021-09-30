Kaio Jorge says controversial post was directed to the board of Santos | saints

Forward Kaio Jorge, from Juventus, decided to explain the post made on his Twitter account after Santos defeated Juventude, 3-0, last Sunday, in the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

-True, the problem was the attacker himself – had published the player, who deleted the post in the sequence, after negative repercussion by the fans, who understood the phrase as a mockery of the athlete.

This Thursday, Kaio Jorge used Instagram to say that the phrase was not directed at the club or the team, but at members of the board. According to him, people did not understand the context.

– Last weekend I tweeted that some people misinterpreted it totally wrong. My tweet was directed to the board there, as some of them do not deserve to be working in this giant club that is Santos. Nothing related to the fans, much less the athletes. I’m friends with everyone at the club. I talk to everyone practically every day. I have a very good relationship with the players – said the Juventus striker.

The player also said he hopes that Santos can react in the Brazilian Championship.

– I never wanted to harm or make fun of the club. On the contrary. I have a lot of admiration for Santos, the club that revealed me, gave me the opportunity to be here at Juventus today. I’m rooting for the club to get out of this situation – concluded the athlete.