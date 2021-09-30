Kaka’s wife accuses ex of trying to ‘steal’ her player

The current wife of former player Kaká, model Carolina Dias Leite, explained in an interview to Quem magazine that Caroline Celico, ex-wife and mother of two of the athlete, I would have tried to renew the marriage with Kaka when they were already having a relationship, months after their marriage.

The controversy started days ago, when Celico he decided to share on his social networks that he didn’t invite Kaká and Carolina Leite to his wedding which was made official last weekend. Through a question box, a follower of the model wanted to know: “Did you invite his ex and his family to your wedding?”.

The model replied: “No, and of course I wasn’t invited to his either. In our case this is normal. It would be weird if it were different. I admire those who manage to develop closeness at this level with their ex, but that’s not my case”, she started by telling the model in her stories.

And continued: “Anyway, it’s not out of enmity, on the contrary, we get along very well, also with families, but it’s out of respect. I think it’s unnecessary and we’re fine”, concluded Celico. In an interview with Quem, Kaká’s current wife rejected Celico’s comment and stated that the model tried to renew her relationship with her husband.

“On the internet, when one side speaks out and the other doesn’t, people end up with the exposure side. I know people expect a different position from us, but we don’t really have a friendly relationship. The interaction between me and her, and between her and my husband, mainly, is exercised with the sole purpose of being close to the children, participating in their growth and development”, began saying Kaka’s wife.

“We never disclosed that there was no invitation from us and we would never bring up the subject of not having been invited to her wedding, as we think this information is unnecessary. But as this was exposed on her page, it may not be a problem to tell the real reason for the lack of this invitation”, continued.

“A few months before we got married, there was an attempt by her (and not him, as they said in a false report) to resume the marriage and I was aware of everything that was going on, for that fact, we did not consider inviting her. But thank God, this phase has passed and I’m happy that she found herself, got married and we wish they were very happy”, finished the model.