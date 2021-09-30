Kamila Simioni is suspected of beating an employee who charged R$232 in commission, in BH – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram



The influencer Kamila Simioni was accused of physically assaulting a former employee this Tuesday (28), in the central region of Belo Horizonte.

The former employee, who declined to be identified, reported that she went to the businesswoman’s clothing store located on Rua da Bahia to get a commission, referring to the period worked in August.

However, by charging the commission, which cost about R$232, the influencer would have attacked the woman with slaps and hair pulling. The former employee said that the amount had already been agreed by WhatsApp.

“This woman turned into a jaguar, flew at me, called me a slut, you’re trying to make money for me, you don’t know who I am, I’m ruining your life,” the former employee told the reporter Renato Rios Neto, gives Itatiaia.

Also according to the woman, after falling from the swivel chair, the influencer “went on top of her” even slapping her in the face.

“If it wasn’t for the guard at the municipal garrison, she would have left the act. And they didn’t let her go until the Military Police arrived. Now I want justice,” he said.

The two went to the police station in the Floresta neighborhood. The report was unable to speak with the businesswoman, but leaves the space available for her to tell her version of the facts.

Upon being released, the influencer posted a series of videos on Instagram. “Talking even a parrot speaks, proving that it is difficult. As long as you have money, there will always be those vultures who don’t like to work wanting to take what you conquered by force, but they will never get it. Go to work woman. Go to work because God will bless you, okay? At 155 you won’t make it,” said Simioni.