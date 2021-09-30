Kilauea volcano erupts again in Hawaii

The Kilauea volcano, in Hawaii, erupted with “full force” on Wednesday night (29), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Local media reports that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents.
“What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption,” the USGS said in a tweet.
The US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) raised the Kilauea volcano alert level from “Watch” (under observation) to “Warning” and changed its aviation color code from “orange” to “red” .
The risks associated with this new eruption are being assessed, the USGS reported.
The latest alert level and color code indicate that a dangerous eruption is “imminent, ongoing, or suspected,” according to the USGS website.
In December, Kilauea erupted overnight and this was followed by an earthquake that hit the volcano’s southern flank.