Kilauea volcano erupts again in Hawaii

1 in 6 Fissures that opened in the west wall of Halema’uma’u crater during the eruption that began this Wednesday (29) in the Kilauea volcano, in Hawaii

Credit: M. Patrick / USGS (29.Sep.2021)

two in 6 The Kilauea volcano in eruption this Wednesday (29); scientists monitor current situation

Credit: D. Downs / USGS (29.Sep.2021)

3 in 6 One of the sources of lava after the eruption of the Kilauea volcano this Wednesday (29); scientists monitor the volcano’s situation

Credit: M. Patrick / USGS (29.Sep.2021)

4 in 6 Continued eruption at Kilauea Peak – inside Halema’uma’u crater – continues to fuel low lava flows

Credit: M. Patrick / USGS (29.Sep.2021)

5 in 6 General view of lava in the Halema’uma’u crater of Kilauea volcano, Hawaii

Credit: USGS via Reuters (29.Sep.2021)

6 in 6 The Kilauea volcano, in Hawaii, before (left) and after the eruption (right) this Wednesday (29)

Credit: Reproduction / USGS Volcanoes (29.Sep.2021)

The Kilauea volcano, in Hawaii, erupted with “full force” on Wednesday night (29), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Local media reports that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents.

“What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption,” the USGS said in a tweet.

The US Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) raised the Kilauea volcano alert level from “Watch” (under observation) to “Warning” and changed its aviation color code from “orange” to “red” .

The risks associated with this new eruption are being assessed, the USGS reported.

The latest alert level and color code indicate that a dangerous eruption is “imminent, ongoing, or suspected,” according to the USGS website.

In December, Kilauea erupted overnight and this was followed by an earthquake that hit the volcano’s southern flank.