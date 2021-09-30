Koeman is ‘packed’ to leave the club, and the match against Atletico Madrid should mark farewell

Ronald Koeman is doomed to leave the Barcelona. The Dutch coach’s speech in the press room, minutes after the catastrophe against the Benfica, in defeat by 3 to 0 for the Champions League, revealed an absolute collapse, and although its players, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong, have said that his resignation “is not the solution” around the club, it is assumed that its continuity is already completely ruled out. His resignation is expected, but it will not happen in the next few hours, according to information gathered by ESPN, but later.

Club sources have hinted that no hammer will be hit at this time. “No decisions will be made in the heat of the moment” was the concluding message, stating that Joan Laporta, at the end of the game, went down to the locker room to encourage the players, although she did not speak to Koeman, whom she is supposed to meet during her trip. back to Barcelona.

At the barça, its leaders, for weeks, and not a few, were losing confidence in the coach, who presents his work based on young players and the need to adapt to a slow change of project. But the results, even more so what was offered on the field, the vexations that have been repeated in Europe, left Koeman without a possible defense. And if Bayern’s 3-0 match withstood the obvious potential of the German champions, the outrage suffered in Lisbon was definitive.

“I can’t say anything about my future because I don’t know what the club thinks about it. It’s not in my hands and we’ll see what happens”, revealed the coach, in the press room while tense voices multiplied among the leaders and the demand, in low voices, of the urgent need for a change in command.

Listening to Koeman gave the feeling that the coach himself knows he’s on a tightrope. And this leads to thinking that Saturday’s match (2), at Wanda Metropolitano, against Atlético de Madrid (in which, once suspended, he cannot be on the bench), will be his farewell.

From then on, the second stoppage of the season will come for the FIFA date and that will be when the decisive moment for the fulfillment of the sentence will be contemplated, right now. Vice-president Eduard Romeu assured a few weeks ago that the club was able to face, economically, the dismissal of Koeman, but the problem, from then on, would be, will be, to find a replacement for him. And convince him, sportingly and financially, to take the job.

Laporta doesn’t want an emergency coach, just to get out of trouble until the end of the season, and he hires one with a future ahead. And in this scenario, obviously, Xavi Hernández is the favorite. It is for much of the board, it is, even more, for the fans and is seen as the favorite to come to the rescue of a team sunk in all orders.

Robert Martínez, Belgium coach, is the other coach nominated as a candidate, with a very different profile from the former midfielder and current Al-Saad coach, and from then on, without many names at the table, there are coaches who are at the orbit of barça.

There is a lot of talk about Antonio Conte, Thierry Henry, Frank de Boer, Óscar García, Ten Haag, Andrea Pirlo and even Peter Bosz… And the decision is in the hands of a director, Joan Laporta, who half a year after taking over the club faces the worst sporting scenario imaginable.





O barça never lost the first two games of the Champions League group stage. He found himself in a situation like the current one. Since the 2000/01 season the club has not been eliminated in the first phase and this risk is more real today than ever.

Wherever he is taken, Ronald Koeman is doomed.