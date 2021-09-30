Kratos voice actor explains delay in God of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok it was announced in 2020 with the release slated for 2021, but it disappeared from the map for a while, and when we got new news about the title, the release was confirmed for 2022.

Using your personal account from Twitter, the actor Christopher Judge, responsible for the voice of Kratos in the 2018 game, revealed that one of the reasons for the delay was his recovery from surgery.

The actor says that he had to undergo surgery and “swap” both sides of his hips, in addition to undergoing a knee procedure as well. Judge reports that the Santa Monica studio team supported him and never publicly disclosed the reason for the delay.

The director of the first game, Cory Barlog, commented the actor’s first message, saying he would “walk through a thousand fires” for him.

Below you can check the original tweets, followed by a free translation:

100 of the heart now. I need to be direct. This was not approved by anyone. For beloved fans, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. In August 2019, I couldn’t walk. I had to have back surgery, change both sides of my hips and have knee surgery. They awaited my rehabilitation…No threatening, no “who do you think you are?”, nothing but love and support. And Santa Monica never said anything about the delay and what caused it. Studios are c*cks, but this top-down company should give us hope. What they did for the team is much more than I can say, but I told everyone involved that [é] the most elegant thing of EVERYTHING I’ve heard in this market. Everyone involved in the God of War franchise puts heart and soul into every frame you see. I want to thank everyone who let me act and laugh and love and cry without judgment, but with unconditional support and love, in this that is ALL OURS!

God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled for release in 2022, with no set date yet.