KTM crashes again and lives on rare flashes at the end of MotoGP 2021

KTM entered 2021 with high expectations. After three wins last year — one with Brad Binder and two with Miguel Oliveira — the Austrian automaker ended the season on a high and promised technical changes to evolve even further. What was seen, however, was a great roller coaster, with ups and downs, but which now seems to reach the most delicate moment.

The season started with bad results for Oliveira and Binder. Few dots and almost no shine. The change was only made at the Italian GP, ​​the sixth race on the calendar, when KTM introduced a new fuel and, above all, a new chassis. Aiming at better performance on the straights and balance in the curves, the team saw better results.

And until they happened, it’s true. In the very first race with the changes, Oliveira took the podium at Mugello. In the next race, he won at Catalunya, although Brad Binder didn’t get the best results. Another podium, in Germany, confirmed the evolution of the Austrians. It was time to turn around.

Miguel Oliveira lost income after the holidays (Photo: KTM)

Although more discreet, KTM won once again this year, this time with Binder. Risking on slick tires on the wet Red Bull Ring track for three laps, he won heroically. And, well, that was it. The automaker’s current phase is very bad, with results well below expectations.

In free practice for the Styria GP, Oliveira suffered a strange fall. Coming out of turn 3, he lost the rear of the bike and crashed to the ground. He was threatened not to run, but made an effort and entered the track, even though he abandoned it soon after. Since then, however, the Portuguese driver has scored only once, in Aragon, when he finished 14th. Since returning from vacation, only two points have been scored.

In Aragon, Oliveira raged about his performance in the MotoGP final straight in 2021. “It was very difficult for me. I’m not walking as I wanted and we’re paying the price. We are not competitive, that is the reality. Our rivals are better”, he pointed out.

Brad Binder achieved a surprising victory in Austria. And that’s it (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Binder, on the other hand, managed to score even after the holidays. In addition to the unexpected victory in Austria, he was in the top-10 on four other occasions. With that, he moved up to sixth place in the championship, although far from any possibility of a title. Even so, a surprising and dignified place amidst the chaos that KTM lives.

“The team is always working hard and we are trying a lot of things to solve the problems and stick to the pointers”, put the South African after Misano. The life of ranking poorly and recovering on the run has become a thankless routine.

KTM still have four more races to react in the MotoGP home stretch. At the Constructors’ World Championship, he already lost third place to Suzuki, but he’s still in the fight. The reaction needs to paint so that this season isn’t totally lost and that it doesn’t get a sour taste for the Austrians once again.

MotoGP returns to the tracks on October 3rd for the GP of the Americas, in Austin, Texas. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World Motorcycle 2021.

