Kyrie Irving’s exchange value would be zero

Kyrie Irving’s situation is increasingly complicated and, according to journalist Chris Mannix, of the website Sports Illustrated, its value for an eventual exchange would be zero. The player, who did not participate in Media Day, did not get vaccinated and would be worrying the Brooklyn Nets board. Under the rules of New York and its region, vaccination is mandatory for public events.

Irving could therefore not play 44 games. There would be 41 clashes in Brooklyn, two against the New York Knicks and one more, against the Golden State Warriors, in San Francisco. Without the vaccine, the star would play a maximum of 38 games. In an eventual playoff series against the Knicks, however, he would not even go on court. Should the Nets play in the NBA Finals, he would only play away from home.

Mannix reported, in his podcast, that he asked some managers what the value of an eventual exchange involving Kyrie Irving would be, and the result was zero. No team would want to take chances in a situation like this. Although there is no mandatory vaccination in the league’s rules, the NBA informed that players will not be paid for games they cannot participate. In other words, it will be deducted from the salary for each match.

Although the Nets management has not commented on what it will do, 10% of the athletes have not been vaccinated. It is possible, then, that the team is waiting for more information from other teams to know how they will act. The fact is, this is not an NBA imposition, but the cities where the franchises are located. In other words, right now, there’s not much to be done. Either the Nets accept Irving with 38 out of 82 matches, or they will have to trade the player for an amount well below what they would normally be.

RESTRICTIONS ON UNVACCINED PLAYERS

The NBA announced that unvaccinated players will not be able to eat in the same environments as others. In addition, they must use a locker room as far away from the vaccinated as possible, they must wear a mask and stay at least two meters away from anyone else.

Unvaccinated will have to stay home when the team is in town. And they will also have to stay in hotels when the team plays outside their domains. In both cases, with very rare exceptions, they may leave such rooms. They will be required to pass tests at every training, game and will not be allowed in public places such as restaurants, bars or any indoor venue.

