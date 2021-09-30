lava forms a tongue of more than ten hectares in the sea

The lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on the Spanish island of La Palma, which flows into the sea, has already gained ground in the water and formed a tongue of more than ten hectares of surface, according to the Volcanological Institute of the Canaries (Involcan).

“The estimate is that it is already over ten hectares,” said Involcan spokesman David Calvo, adding that the institution will carry out a more accurate measurement with drones in the next few hours.

The lava flow from Cumbre Vieja, erupting for 11 days, reached the sea at dawn yesterday, after traveling around six kilometers. Devastated everything in its path. Since then, with the volcano spewing material non-stop, the lava cascade has continued to flow into the Atlantic Ocean. The delta in formation continues to grow.

“The lava rivers continue to descend through the lava channel towards the sea, we are in a phase of stability,” explained Calvo.

The lava has reached the sea so far without producing the most feared effects, such as explosions or waves of high temperature water, although potentially toxic gases are being released. This release is a result of the reaction of lava contacting with salt water.

“The sea water is just above 20°C, and this magma is above 1,100°C, with which obviously a sudden change occurs: the magma solidifies and large amounts of sea water evaporate, which generates the clouds that have chlorine,” he said. Arnau Folch, volcanologist of the Superior Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).

Today, “there is still a column of gas, similar to what happened yesterday”. However, the wind, which the day before helped to quickly dissipate the gas, has subsided.

The administration of La Palma maintains the neighborhoods of Tazacorte, a municipality where the lava reached the sea, in confinement since Monday (27). The objective is to avoid the impact of gases on the population.

Although it did not cause casualties, the eruption destroyed 855 buildings, according to the European Copernicus geospatial measurement system.

The eruption also caused 6,000 people to flee their homes on this island of 85,000 inhabitants. In addition, banana cultivation, its main economic activity, was severely affected.

