Lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano reaches the sea; watch the video | World

Erupting since September 19, the volcano Cumbre Vieja, located in the Canary Islands, began to expel rivers of lava that reached, last Tuesday night (28), the Atlantic Ocean. Watch the video of the meeting of the sea with the phenomenon of nature:

The lava front continues advancing, and from Ramón Margalef 🚢 we continue with the samples of the water column and bathymetric surveys of the adjacent areas outside the agreed perimeter of exclusion to guarantee the security of the personal and bouquet. #VulcanaIII_0921

🌋🌊 pic.twitter.com/mNjdQ7uwMD — Marine Geosciences (IEO) (@gemar_ieo) September 29, 2021

The announcement of the moment when the phenomenon reaches the ocean was announced by the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands (Involcan). The meeting is cause for concern, since the rapid cooling of the lava – when it comes into contact with water – causes the release of toxic gases, such as hydrochloric acid.

The volcano’s eruption caused the destruction of hundreds of properties in the region and the evacuation of thousands of people since the beginning of its activities. The Spanish government has classified the area around the volcano as a “catastrophe zone”. In all, 10.5 million euros will be earmarked for the adoption of urgent measures to support the displaced.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) also warned of the possibility of new explosions, as the volcano returned to spewing lava this Monday (27). So far, there are no records of fatal or injured victims as a result of Cumbre Vieja.