Leandro Almeida, composer of Mangueira, dies of cancer at age 48

RIO – Leandro Almeida, composer from Mangueira, died this Wednesday at dawn, at the age of 48. He was the victim of a lung cancer he discovered in July.

Dioni Leandro Gomes de Almeida was one of the authors of the composition chosen for the 2022 carnival, alongside Moacyr Luz, Pedro Terra and Bruno Souza.

The samba-enredo final was this Tuesday (28), but Leandro, already hospitalized, could not go.

“We wish him a lot of light so that he can follow his path and that of family, partners and friends. We wish you a lot of strength and faith, with the certainty that it will always remain present in your hearts”, said the school.

Public employee, Leandro began composing for Mangueira in 2018, for the 2019 carnival. “That was when we had the opportunity to meet and unite for the 2020 dispute, the year we were finalists”, says composer Pedro Earth.

He leaves behind a partner and two children from previous marriages.

The green and pink one takes to the Sambódromo the plot “Angenor, José e Laurindo”, which will honor three of the greatest icons in its history: Cartola, Jamelão and Mestre Delegado.

Other composers from the group were in Cidade do Samba and celebrated the result. “After five years of hard fighting, it’s the third final. First time in such a special year, with our idols as a plot, to have our first victory”, said Pedro Terra, one of the authors.

“It’s a five-year battle, but we managed to take our samba, which will be paraded at Marquês de Sapucaí. God bless Mangueira and may our three idols: Jamelão, Cartola and Delegado, be with us,” added Bruno Souza.