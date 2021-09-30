Learn about Globo’s strategy to hit prime time in 2022 · TV News

With the cancellation of Malhação after 26 years on the air, Globo has already defined an important issue to leverage its prime time in 2022. Worth Seeing Again will be on the air until 6:30 pm with the mission of delivering a good audience for the six o’clock soap opera. The big change in the afternoon program will take place between the closing of Jornal Hoje and at 5:00 pm, the track currently occupied by the Session of the Afternoon.

O TV news he found that, so far, the only certain change in the schedule is the change from the teen soap opera to the rerun of a highly successful serial at Vale a Pena Ver de Novo. The direction of the station noted that the audience increases significantly after 5:30 pm – the track responsible for the peaks in ratings of soap operas reruns recently.

The focus is precisely to raise the audience of reruns even more at this time and, consequently, increase the numbers of the ibope in the early evening so that this reverberates in prime time.

Clone (2001) will be the first plot to be tested in this strategy from February of next year, when the rerun of Malhação Sonhos (2014) will end. Gloria Perez’s story will occupy the hours between 5:10 pm and 6:30 pm. Currently, Vale a Pena is shown between 4:40 pm and 6:00 pm.

In recent years, Malhação dropped, on most days, the audience numbers it received from Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, which harms the performance of the six soap operas. Another important point is that Globo’s Dramaturgy command was uncomfortable with the fact that no synopsis presented had a differential, something really innovative and attractive for young people and housewives.

Malhação Viva a Diferença (2017), internally, was seen as the only one in recent years that had something interesting to present to the public. No wonder Globo took advantage and created a spin-ff of the soap opera: the series As Five, by Globoplay, which had one season produced and already has two others confirmed.

Two reruns in the afternoon

Within Globo, it is also certain that the afternoon schedule will have a new soap opera rerun right after Jornal Hoje. This schedule will have lighter soap operas, which were successful in the hours of 6pm and 7pm.

What is still being studied is what to show at 4 pm. A live variety program is preferred. But the Session of the Afternoon, which fulfills its role both in the audience and with the advertising market, as it is a strong brand, remains in the running.

Officially, Globo says that the new Malhação project was only postponed. “The unprecedented Malhação project that was being produced has been postponed, and a new schedule for Globo’s afternoons is being developed,” says the statement sent by the station.