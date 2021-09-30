Learn about Suzane von Richthofen’s first day at college in Taubaté | Police

Playback/RecordTV Suzane von Richthofen

Sentenced to 39 years in prison for the death of her parents, Suzane von Richthofen began taking a degree in biomedicine, this Wednesday (29), at an institution located in the city of Taubaté, in the interior of São Paulo. It is noteworthy that her enrollment was authorized by the Court, and at first, she would attend pharmacy.

With an electronic ankle bracelet, she arrived at college with a flowered shirt and shorter hair compared to her last “little skirt”, according to information from the G1. Also according to the publication, Suzane went to the institution by individual transport, requested via an application, and left the site at 9:50 pm.

The São Paulo Court of Justice released Suzane to leave prison immediately to study pharmacy at Universidade Anhanguera, in Taubaté – however, she is doing biomedicine. Imprisoned in the Tremembé Women’s Penitentiary, Suzane was sentenced to 39 years for her involvement in her parents’ murder.

At college, Suzane, who is serving her sentence in a semi-open regime, will be able to leave for the night shift, leaving the prison unit at 5 pm and returning at 11:55 pm. The injunction was authorized by Judge José Damião Pinheiro Machado Cogan, of the 5th Criminal Law Chamber of the São Paulo State Court of Justice, last Friday.

Suzane has been imprisoned since 2004 and managed to progress from closed to semi-open in October 2015. Since then, she has been granted temporary leave benefits. She took the selection process of the National High School Examination (Enem) for prisoners and managed to get a grade to be invited to go to college.

The story of Suzane and her parents’ death became the subject of movies on Amazon Prime Video. ‘The Girl Who Killed Her Parents’ and ‘The Boy Who Killed My Parents’ can be summed up by a proverb. Every story has three sides: Suzane’s, Daniel’s and the truth. In the two films that were released on Friday (24) on Amazon Prime Video, the relationship between Suzane Von Richthofen and Daniel Cravinhos is told differently by each one, but it is up to the viewer to draw two conclusions about who is telling the truth .