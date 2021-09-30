LeBron James sends message to the entire NBA about Anthony Davis

lebron_james_manda_recado_para_toda_nba_sobre_anthony_davis

Things didn’t go as planned last season for LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers, all looking to pursue a new title in the upcoming NBA season.

While LeBron is often candid about his motivations, Davis is quieter. However, James knows what is going on behind the scenes with his main teammate and is excited to see a very “angry” AD on the court.

“A lot of players during the offseason like to post their workouts, post everything they’re doing,” LeBron told Spectrum SportsNet. “If there was one guy you didn’t see this summer until you got married last week, it was Anthony Davis. But I knew everything he was doing, working both in the weight room and on the court.”

Davis was criticized after the Lakers’ early departure from the playoffs, with the player being dubbed by Charles Barkley as “Street Clothes Davis” when he was unable to play in the playoffs due to a groin injury. This, after losing 30 games with various lower body problems.

“It’s not even about proving people wrong, it’s about proving right,” said LeBron. “He is one of the best players we have in this league and I am looking forward to a very angry Anthony Davis.”

Anthony Davis hopes to play mainly as pivot

The Lakers players have made it clear that they are willing to make sacrifices towards next season with a title serving not only as a goal, but also as an expectation. A great move is Davis going from playing most of his minutes to pivot position. During his interview on Media Day, he confirmed this:

“There was the expectation and that was discussed, and I hope to play center,” said Davis. “I’m not sure what will happen. Frank (Vogel) and I talked about it a few times and that’s the plan. At the moment, nothing is fully defined, but we want to see how it fits in and I’m comfortable with that.

Obviously, there are times when Dwight or DeAndre can start as pivot depending on the games, but I think the plan is to start with me playing as pivot.”

Anthony Davis ‘impressive’ on his way to training camp

LeBron isn’t the only one who gave Davis some praise ahead of training camp. Coach Frank Vogel described Davis as “impressive” recently.

“He put a lot of work this offseason into his body. A lot of work,” Vogel told Allie Clifton and Chris McGee on Spectrum SportsNet’s “Lakeshow” podcast. “And we had a moment, maybe two weeks ago, where he was training at home, and we talked about some of the concerns we have with our team and then he comes in for a practice, and it was the first time we’d seen him in a while. , and his body looked imposing.

We all just look at each other like ‘we’re going to be really good this year’. Just looking at that guy over there, we’re going to be really good this year.”

If Davis can move forward and channel his health and conditioning, it will bode well for the Lakers as their players pursue their 18th title.