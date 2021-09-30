Lenticular clouds are photographed in the Antarctic sky

A spectacle in the sky provided by lenticular clouds. The images were taken by Emiliano Mendoza at the Esperanza polar base in Argentina, on the frozen continent. Inaugurated in 1952, Esperanza is a base located on the Antarctic peninsula and was world news in february 2020 after having registered a maximum of 18.3°C. The images of the lenticular cloudiness were published today by National Weather Service of Argentina.

Wind and relief are behind the lenticular clouds. Therefore, this type of cloud is common to be seen in regions of mountain ranges or mountain ranges such as the Andes, Rockies, Himalayas, etc. Lenticular clouds do not move. They form and change continuously at the same point as the air rises in the atmosphere over a hill or mountain, condensing and producing the cloud.

They are like this, associated with waves in the atmosphere that develop when relatively stable air ascends rapidly upon encountering a topographical barrier perpendicular to the direction of the wind blowing at high levels of the atmosphere. Lenticular clouds are more common in winter because the wind at higher levels of the atmosphere is generally stronger. In the history of ufology, they were often confused with flying saucers because of their similar appearance, so much so that are also known as UFO clouds..

Lenticular clouds normally form between 6 thousand and 12 thousand meters in altitude, as mentioned, with the presence of a stronger wind. Today’s wind at altitude map showed strong wind at the altitude at which planes fly over central Argentina by the subtropical jet stream and strong wind at height also at the northern tip of the Antarctic peninsula by the polar jet effect.

When aircraft encounter a mountain wave, there is usually strong to severe turbulence. Anyone who has traveled to Chile, for example, must remember the pilots invariably warning of the risk of turbulence moments before crossing the Andes.

Subscribe to our free newsletter for news and alerts

One of the ways to verify the presence of mountain waves is precisely the presence of lenticular clouds. When the air is too dry, however, and clouds do not form, pilots do not have a visual warning about the risk of turbulence in the presence of waves. Here in South America, the place where lenticular clouds are most common is in the Andes Mountains region, where the mountains reach up to more than six thousand meters in altitude.