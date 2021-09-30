Lenticular clouds are seen in Antarctica; understand what they are and in what situations they form | Environment

Funnel-like clouds caught the eye of Argentina’s Esperanza polar base in Antarctica. Images were released this Tuesday (29) by the National Meteorological System of the country. The phenomenon happens between 6 and 12 thousand meters of altitude in the presence of strong wind and devel.

Clouds, in general, are formed by droplets of water in their liquid state and ice that are suspended in the atmosphere after they have condensed.

In the case of clouds registered in the image, they are called lenticular and do not move, that is, they form and transform from the same point of origin – responsible for the appearance similar to a funnel.

Common in regions of mountain ranges or mountain ranges, lenticular clouds are associated with strong wind encounters at high altitudes. Thus, as the air encounters an obstacle, in this case the mountain range or mountain range, it ascends this geological formation and condenses – giving rise to clouds.

See below for more pictures of the lenticular clouds observed in Argentina. Phenomenon was registered on Monday (27), but was released only on Wednesday (29).

