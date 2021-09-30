Léo Lins says he will receive Dayane at home after he farms

Léo Lins, comedian and boyfriend of Aline Mineiro from “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), commented on the second crop of the edition.

The comedian said that Dayane, who is facing Mussunzinho, Gui Araujo and Bil in the hot seat, will not be eliminated, but that, if he leaves the program, he will be welcomed at his house to root for Aline.

“Day won’t leave, but if she does, I’ll welcome her here at home so we can cheer for Aline Mineiro”, wrote Léo on social networks.

Inside the house, Dayane and Aline have been exchanging kisses and caresses. The two have already given kisses, made out in the headquarters bathroom and hugged and kissed on a ottoman in the living room of the house. Aline and Léo have an open relationship.

Some followers were amused by the comedian’s speech.

“Leo, for God’s sake, vote too or your wife will be single in there,” wrote a fan.

“If Erasmus sees this, he will think it disrespectful,” joked another. Yesterday, Erasmus advised Aline to drink less at parties “out of respect for her boyfriend.” The fitness influencer has also expressed discomfort with the kisses exchanged between Aline and Dayane.