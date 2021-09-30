Léo Santana is sentenced after confusion at a concert in Espírito Santo

The amount was stipulated at R$ 35 thousand for moral damages | Photo: Reproduction | Social networks

The Federal District Court sentenced, in the first instance, singer Léo Santana to indemnify a couple of fans after a confusion caused by a delay in a concert held in the city of Guarapari (ES). The event, which took place on January 13, 2018, was scheduled to start at 10 pm, at Arena Pedreira, but only started at 6 am the following day. The amount was stipulated at R$ 35 thousand for pain and suffering.

The sentence was applied with the justification that private security guards of Léo Santana had attacked the couple, who were protesting against the delay. According to information from UOL, in response to public dissatisfaction demonstrations, the singer would have challenged personal trainer Maurício Camargo Alves to take the stage: “Respect me, tramp. Come up here and talk,” he said.

According to the process, already on stage, the staff was surprised by the musician’s team and local employees with blows and punches. Maurício’s wife, Mariana de Sena Selveira, was also reportedly violently restrained by security guards.

“Instead of appeasing the spirits so that the service was provided in the best way to its consumers, it instigated violence and exposed the author to the entire public present there”, declared judge Giordano Resende Costa, who analyzed the merits of the matter from of the Consumer Defense Code and understood that the organizers are responsible for the security of the event.

The decision was supported by witness statements, examinations by the Forensic Medicine Institute, audios and videos. Rebolation Produções, the singer’s company, was also convicted in the first instance by the Federal District and Territories Court of Justice (TJDFT)

Leo Santana’s defense argued that the security guards acted because there was an invasion of the stage. There is a record of the artist’s appeal to the second instance on August 4, 2021.

According to the musician’s press office, he informed that the singer has partially appealed the sentence, which was mostly in his favor, requesting the revision of points that he considered unfavorable to him.



