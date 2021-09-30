Léo Santana is sentenced to indemnify a couple of fans in R$ 35,000, after security beat them at a concert

Léo Santana was sentenced in the first instance to indemnify a couple of fans for R$35,000, after the artist’s bodyguards attacked them during a concert in Guarapari, Espírito Santo. The decision is made by the Federal District Court of Justice. And the singer appeals the decision.

The case took place in January 2018, when a pagodeiro show was scheduled to start at 10 pm, but did not start until 6 am the next day. The fans protested and Léo Santana didn’t like the obscene gestures made by Maurício Camargo Alves.

“Respect me, you tramp, come up here and talk,” said the singer from Bahia, on stage. In the videos watched in the process, another fan yells in the background, snapping at the artist: “Fuck you, you’re wrong.”

Offended, the then spectator went to the stage and on it “was surprised with blows and punches by members of the musician’s team, as well as by employees of the concert hall”, as the sentence says. The woman who accompanied Maurício, Mariana de Sena Silveira, also went on stage and claimed to have been “violent” with both, later expelled from the event. The plaintiffs asked for compensation for moral and material damages, “consisting of medications, transportation, airline tickets, lodging and incapacity for work.”

Security prepared to prevent the arrival of the fan Photo: Reprodução

In his defense, Léo Santana claimed that “there were no attacks on the authors, but only a push as a way to repel and prevent the undue invasion of the stage”. In addition, he said that “the injury presented by the 1st author does not prevent him from working, as well as they cannot be held responsible for the expenses presented”.

In the decision, the magistrate highlighted that Léo Santana, as a public figure and idol, “instigated the belligerent behavior, calling the 1st author a ‘vagabundo’ in front of the entire audience and also ‘inviting’ him to go on stage so that this, surprisingly and cowardly, was received with a push, slaps and punches. Thus, contrary to what the defendants claim, the author did not try to invade the stage, but was invited by the singer himself to do so. that he is an example to his fans, whose behavior is constantly observed and, still, who is subject to criticism at all times.”

The judge also points out that the artist “had full control of the situation, as he was at the top of his stage, properly surrounded by bars and security guards, and already entered the presentation aware that the spirits of some of the audience were excited by his delay. Instead of appeasing the spirits so that the service was provided in the best way to its consumers, it instigated violence and exposed the 1st author to the entire public there. The other defendants (the security guards), in turn, failed in their duty to security, because those who were supposed to provide a safe environment were directly responsible for the attacks.”

With that, the justice determined that Léo Santana indemnify R$ 20 thousand Maurício Camargo and R$ 15 thousand Mariana da Sena. The amount is below what the plaintiffs requested in the process, but the magistrate understood that the material expenses described, up to the reimbursement of the ticket, should not be taken into account in the case.

At the time of the incident, Léo Santana recorded a video apologizing on social media.

“I wanted to apologize for the way I acted towards the guy who disrespected me, with obscene gestures. I tried to take the show, I could get around the situation more smoothly. And I’m a man before an artist, I’m Being human. I acted wrongly, on adrenaline, on impulse. I want to make it very clear that we didn’t delay of our own volition, but because of a logistical error, I admit that. But to sum up, I want to apologize to everyone who they went to honor us and thank those who waited for us. Really, the delay was exaggerated”, said the artist.