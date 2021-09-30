Léo Santana is sentenced to indemnify fans in R$ 35,000 for aggression in concert – Zoeira

The singer Leo Santana was sentenced to indemnify a couple of fans because of a confusion at a concert he performed in Guarapari (ES), at Arena Pedreira, in 2018. The sentence is in the first instance and must cost BRL 35 thousand for moral damages.

On the day in question, Léo Santana started the show eight hours late, causing revolt in the audience. In the midst of what happened, he called the personal trainer Maurício Camargo to go on stage in a way harsh. “Respect me, tramp. Come up here and talk,” the artist would have said, interrupting a song in the performance.

Depositions

According to the portal’s publication UOL, the process points out that the personal was attacked by Léo Santana’s team and by the employees of the venue. His wife, Mariana Sena, would also have suffered violence on site.

For the resolution of the case, witness statements, videos and exams from the Forensic Medicine Institute were analyzed. Meanwhile, the singer’s advisors told the IG Gente portal that they had partially appealed the sentence.

On the same note, the team also pointed out that the security guards have experience and training to deal with the public in presentations.

“One of the things that Léo most cherishes and has based on his career, not only as an artist, but also as a person, is his dealings with the general public, everyone on the team, especially security, is oriented to give a treatment of quality and integrity”, says the text released to the publication.