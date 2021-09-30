Libertadores: why will it be difficult and very expensive for the Brazilian to travel to Montevideo for the final?

The possibility of a Brazilian final at Libertadores made prices and searches for hotels and flights to Montevideo skyrocket on the main websites. This Wednesday, with the presence of Palmeiras confirmed after the 1-1 draw with Atlético-MG, for example, there are practically no accommodation offers for the weekend of the decision, which takes place on November 27, a Saturday . On Booking, there is only one room worth around R$4,000 a day in the Uruguayan capital.

There are still flights to Montevideo departing both São Paulo and Rio (Flamengo is the favorite for another place in the final against Barcelona de Guayaquil, this Wednesday, in Ecuador), but with hefty prices. From Rio, whether departing on Friday (the 26th) or on the day of the decision (the 27th), fans will pay at least R$ 6 thousand, with stops, and at least six hours of flight time. There are options for R$10 thousand, which last practically a day of travel.

From the capital of São Paulo, it is possible to arrive faster with direct flights leaving on the 26th and paying just over R$4,500. On the day of the final, the options are similar to those in Rio.

Searches and reservations for tickets and hotels take place even before Conmebol announces whether there will be public or not at the Estádio Centenário. There is also no forecast for the start of ticket sales. But since last week, the rubro-negros had already started to buy packages to Montevideo with flights chartered by tour operators.

The release of the public for the final depends exclusively on the Uruguayan government. Local authorities have recently released fans in South American games. However, so far, there is still no official decision. For now, Conmebol works with the three possibilities: empty stadium, partial audience and total audience. For all of them, it promises a light operation.

In August, the government of Uruguay announced the opening of the borders to foreigners as of November 1st – there is always the possibility of revoking decisions during the pandemic. Among the requirements for Brazilians are proof of vaccination (preferably the one generated in Spanish by the application Conecta SUS) and the presentation of a negative RT-PCR test for Covid-19 made up to 72 hours before the trip. And to return to Brazil, you also need to undergo a PCR.

Under renovations on the lawn and in the changing rooms, the Centenario has a total capacity for around 60,000 people. A public considered for the city of just over a million inhabitants. According to tourism data, before the pandemic, the whole country received just over 450,000 Brazilians in 2018. This number was a little bit May in 2019.

Having the total capacity allowed means that the capital would receive in a weekend practically 15% of all Brazilian travelers who visited Uruguay in 2018.

The Uruguayan capital will also host the finals of the Sudamericana (20th) and the Women’s Libertadores (21st).

