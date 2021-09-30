Lira wants to vote a fixed amount for ICMS on the fuel. what does the project say

Since the beginning of the year, gasoline prices have risen by 31% on the national average. Ethanol rose almost 41% and diesel, 28%.| Photo: Daniel Castellano/Arquivo/Gazeta do Povo

The Chamber of Deputies may discuss this Wednesday (29) a complementary bill that changes the rules for collecting ICMS on fuels. The agenda for the session scheduled for this afternoon is a proposal authored by deputy Emanuel Pinheiro Neto (PTB-MT) which provides that the states charge a fixed amount per liter of the product, and no longer a percentage of the final price. The matter has been processed on an urgent basis since the end of June.

In general terms, the idea is the same as the project sent by the Executive in February and which ended up appended to the article by Pinheiro Neto, presented a year earlier. The state tax would thus follow the same form of collection as the federal PIS and Cofins and would no longer vary in proportion to the price of a barrel of oil or the exchange rate – the main factors that currently influence the price of gasoline sold at refineries by Petrobras and, consequently, the amount charged to drivers.

In addition, according to the project, the rate would be unique by type of fuel for the entire country, with definition under the responsibility of the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz), and would apply only once, even in the case of imported products. The collection would be up to the producers or to those who are equivalent to them, when leaving the establishment, and to the importers, in the customs embarrassment.

Currently, the rates are different in each federative unit. As there is tax substitution, that is, the anticipation of ICMS payment from all links in the production chain, the calculation basis is the so-called weighted average price to the final consumer (PMPF), calculated every two weeks.

Endorsing the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), who since the beginning of the year has been trying to hold the states accountable for the rise in fuel prices, Chamber Speaker Arthur Lira (PP-AL) defended on Tuesday (28) the discussion of the project.

“Do you know what makes fuel expensive? These are state taxes. Governors have to be sensitized,” he said at an event in Teotônio Vilela (AL), alongside Bolsonaro. Earlier, Petrobras had announced a readjustment of 8.9% in the value of diesel.

“The National Congress is going to debate a bill that deals with the ICMS tax so that it has a fixed amount, so that it is not vulnerable to increases in the dollar, because we do not control this one”, said Lira.

According to the author of the proposal that is on the agenda of the Chamber this Wednesday, the objective is to allow the stabilization and reduction of fuel prices.

“The system of final prices generates distortions and unjustified enrichment of the State, as the price tabled is often higher than the value of the operation that actually took place”, argues Pinheiro Neto in the justification of the project. “When the refinery lowers fuel prices, this price is not reduced at the pump, and the tax has already been charged in advance for the highest price in the table”, says the deputy.

On a social network, Lira said she will put alternatives up for discussion at this Wednesday’s Leaders’ College meeting. The instance is responsible for organizing the agenda of the matters that will be taken to the plenary. “The fact is that Brazil cannot tolerate gasoline at almost R$7 and gas at R$120,” he wrote.

According to information from the newspaper “O Globo”, the congressman should bring to the meeting other ideas to tackle the problem, such as a proposal to amend the Constitution (PEC) to reduce ICMS and the creation of a fund that would allow Petrobras to readjust prices in longer periods, reducing volatility – the government’s economic team is resistant to this solution.

Proposed changes in ICMS have support and criticism

Also at the event in Teotônio Vilela, Bolsonaro praised the president of the Chamber. “Your word just now about fuel has given me some encouragement,” he said. “It cannot, every time the price of fuel is readjusted, under the parity law, which takes into account the price of a barrel of oil outside Brazil and the price of the dollar here, also increase the state tax.”

Lira’s alignment with Bolsonaro’s speech was celebrated by deputies from the base of the government. “I am totally in favor of a bill that would set a value for the ICMS on fuels across the country. It is obvious that we will reduce the values ​​of gasoline and diesel”, declared Bibo Nunes (PSL-RS). “Good news soon”, commented Carla Zambelli (PSL-SP).

On the other hand, the statements by the president of the Chamber also generated criticism. Lira’s predecessor, licensed federal deputy Rodrigo Maia (non-RJ party) questioned the relationship between the increase in fuel prices and the state tax.

“The problem is the international price of a barrel of oil and the huge devaluation of the real. If the president of the Chamber wants to, he can make a great contribution to recovering the value of the real. Approve a Budget with all expenses, including the new Bolsa Família and court orders, within the expenditure ceiling”, said Maia.

The governor of Maranhão, Flávio Dino (PSB), also spoke. “On ICMS, I reiterate the position I have held for a long time: ICMS must end. For this, the National Congress only needs to change the Federal Constitution. But let it be clear: there will be no reduction in fuel prices without changing the federal policy of ‘international parity’”, he declared.

Despite Bolsonaro’s statements, which were also recently endorsed by Petrobras president Joaquim Silva e Luna, the state tax was not the main responsible for the increase in gasoline in the last year, as shown in a report by People’s Gazette. In the last 12 months, the price of fuel at the state-owned refineries has risen more than the ICMS collection, both in absolute and relative terms.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in 2021 gasoline has already accumulated an increase of 31.09%, ethanol, 40.75%, and diesel, 28.02%.