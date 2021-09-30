According to a note from the Holy See Press Room, after the 2021 message, focused on going and seeing, in his new message for World Communications Day 2022, Pope Francis asks the world of communication to relearn how to listen.

Vatican News

“Listen!” is the theme of Pope Francis’ message for the 56th World Communications Day, released this Wednesday (29/09).

According to a note from the Holy See Press Office, “after the 2021 message, focused on going and seeing, in his new message for World Communications Day 2022, Pope Francis asks the world of communication to relearn how to listen” .

“The pandemic has affected and hurt everyone and everyone needs to be heard and comforted. Hearing is essential for good information. The search for truth begins with listening. The same happens with witnessing through the media. All dialogue, all The relationship starts with listening. Therefore, to grow, even professionally, as communicators, it is necessary to relearn how to listen a lot.”

“Jesus himself”, the note also emphasizes, “asks us to pay attention to how we listen. To really listen you need courage, a free and open heart, without prejudices”.

“At this time when the whole Church is invited to listen in order to learn to be a Synodal Church, we are all invited to rediscover listening as essential for good communication”, he concludes.