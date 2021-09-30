Luciano Hang and the new embarrassment of the CPI da Vergonha

Senators Renan Calheiros, Omar Aziz and their henchmen of the CPI do Circo continue to insult the intelligence of the Brazilian population.

The session on Wednesday (29) with the testimony of businessman Luciano Hang was another grotesque spectacle to tarnish the image of the Federal Senate.

Renan Calheiros once again behaved like a cynic. He had the attitude of a tomboy. He promised to respect the deponent and, in the first manifestation, he already compared him to the jester, giving him offensive and insulting adjectives.

President Omar Aziz is an asshole. Disqualified to serve even as councilor, he presides over the most demoralized CPI in the history of the National Congress. Has no basic education for any term. It disrespects, harasses and attacks the deponents, as happened yesterday, in a shameless and authoritarian way. It’s boçal, pimp, primitive.

As senator Jorginho Melo has emphasized, a duo without the moral condition, rectitude and political stature to command a CPI.

The session with Luciano Hang threw the Commission into the mud. They tried everything to frame him, without success. It proved that her mother’s death certificate named Covid as the cause. That it has not sponsored any website or blog with false news. And he demonstrated that deniers are some of the members of the infamous Commission.

It is a tragedy to see a businessman like Luciano Hang placed in the dock by a worthless commission. He committed no crime, created another 2,000 new jobs during the pandemic, works like a convict, is creative, upholds values ​​and principles, and has more public spirit than some rogues of the deplorable CPI.

A successful entrepreneur, admired by his employees, who fights to improve Brazil and leave a new legacy to new generations.

I only told truths and came out bigger than entered.