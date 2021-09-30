Luciano Hang dribbles CPI, faces senators and quibbles about Prevent, ‘Covid kit’ and Bolsonaro – 09/29/2021 – Power

With a behavior different from that adopted on social networks, where he is usually radical and denial, the pocket-spirited businessman Luciano Hang dribbled questions and abused semantic details in his testimony to Covid’s CPI this Wednesday (29).

Hang confirmed that he has bank accounts abroad, “two or three”. On the other hand, it denied funding the dissemination of fake news, particularly on issues related to the new coronavirus pandemic.

The businessman even condemned the political use of his mother’s death by Covid-19. However, he clung to linguistic details to justify false information that he would have propagated on video at the time, when he defended preventive treatment, with drugs without proven efficacy against the disease.

Hang is already being investigated by the CPI for his involvement in the so-called parallel cabinet, the advisory structure of President Jair Bolsonaro on pandemic issues outside the structure of the Ministry of Health. The senators want to investigate suspicions that the businessman financed the propagation of fake news.

He did not resort to habeas corpus to avoid answering certain questions. Before the session, he told reporters that he arrived for the deposition with “love in his heart” and “with the truth on his side”. However, he refused to take an oath not to lie.

Hang arrived for the testimony accompanied by a riot police from the government, which included senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), the president’s son, who had not attended CPI sessions for months.

The businessman stated that he is not a denialist and that he recognized the gravity of the pandemic, so much so that he invested resources to fight it. However, he avoided commenting on the other meaning of the word denial, in the context of the pandemic, which are agents who show themselves against practices of social isolation, use of masks and adherents of drugs without proven efficacy for the treatment of Covid-19.

Hang also denied funding the spread of fake news.

“I have never financed any fake news scheme and I am not a denialist. I’m just a Brazilian who dreams of living in a better country, who was slapped and who’s getting beaten for it.”

The businessman, on the other hand, acknowledged that he has bank accounts abroad and that they would be declared to the Federal Revenue. “We have accounts abroad, we have offshore, abroad. There must be two or three declared to the Internal Revenue Service.”

“All our companies are declared in tax havens. We have been an importer since 1993”, he added.

Hang claimed never to have resorted to BNDES loans, which was rebutted by the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM). He said that the bank sent a document showing 57 operations until 2014, which totaled R$27 million. Hang then mocked the amount: “That R$27 million is how much Havan makes in one day.”

In one of the most tense moments of the testimony, the businessman said that he would not accept the death of his mother, Regina Hang, being used politically. He said that he was advised by friends to take his mother to a hospital in the Prevent Senior network and that he adopted a Covid-19 treatment protocol using medications such as hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin.

Shortly after Regina’s death, the businessman released a video in which he claims that she could be alive if she had received preventive treatment.

“I always say: we can no longer take care of those who have died, but we can take care of those who are alive. Make the right decision. I ask myself today that I could have saved my mother, suddenly, if I had taken the preventive, it will be that we couldn’t have done it? And now I’m wondering, what if I had, wouldn’t she be alive? Reflect. Thank you,” Hang said in the video.

Data from Regina’s medical records, however, confirm that she was medicated during her hospital stay with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, in addition to having received ozone therapy. Asked about the matter, Hang clung to a semantic detail to deny that he had lied.

“I said that I was sorry that I hadn’t had preventive treatment with my mother. Preventive treatment is before a person acquires the virus. So, I still do preventive treatment, and I did it throughout the pandemic,” he said.

“Here I will draw: [Tratamento] Preventive is one thing and initial is another. They are two different things”, he added.

The businessman confirmed that his mother received the so-called “Covid kit” since the beginning of treatment for the disease, even before her hospitalization, despite the comorbidities.

“If I had your condition [financeira], I was going to take my mother to the Moon, it wasn’t Prevent Senior, no”, said Aziz. He then shot at the senators who attended the session to defend Hang.

“You are no more honest than anyone here and no more hardworking than the Brazilians. This is the patriot, who has the statue of liberty in front of his stores. [Quer] freedom to denigrate others. And the clowns came here today,” said Aziz.

Hang also said it was “a crazy, fanciful thing” to be accused of asking for Covid-19 to be omitted from his mother’s death certificate. that it was an error by the doctor on duty. He said that he recently obtained the information through the CPI.

The businessman stated that he contacted Prevent Senior and received a document prepared by the hospital’s infection control commission, which confirms Covid-19 as the cause of death.

“The next day, there is a hospital infection control committee. This hospital infection control commission saw the doctor’s mistake,” he said.

Hang also acknowledged that he campaigned with businessmen in his city, Brusque (SC), to buy medicines from the “Covid kit”, which were donated to hospitals.

“We went to the cities together with people from my city to see what was being done in those cities that worked. Brusque, again, is perhaps the city above 100,000 people with the lowest lethality.”

Questioned by senator Eliziane Gama (Cidadania-MA), Hang confirmed that he campaigned to raise funds and donate to hospitals: “I did it, it’s on the social network. I did it and we donated the money.”

The testimony was marked by moments of great tension. Early on, rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) called Hang a “court jester”, which provoked a great reaction from the government senators.

In another moment, Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) claimed to have been offended by Hang Beno Brandão’s lawyer and asked for him to be expelled. The defender would have spoken with a raised finger and made ironic gestures. Aziz decided to order his departure and, after the turmoil that took place, he suspended the session.

Hang had also caused a reaction from senators by showing plaques with slogans like “freedom of expression”. On the way back, the lawyer apologized, and Aziz reconsidered his decision.

After the session, the businessman stated that he does not rule out being a candidate in the 2022 elections and that he will only make the decision next year. He is quoted to run for a seat in the Senate by Santa Catarina.