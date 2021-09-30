Luciano Hang’s team knew since April that Covid was not on the entrepreneur’s mother’s death certificate | São Paulo

Hang told Covid’s CPI on Wednesday (29), however, that he learned from the Commission that Prevent Senior had omitted Covid on the mother’s certificate.

In April, when asked by GloboNews about the reason for Covid’s absence from the death certificate, Hang’s team replied: “The cause of death was complications from her multiple comorbidities and a bacterial infection. cured”, says the message sent by Whatsapp, in April (look above).

The GloboNews report spoke with advisor Liliani Bento, who appears on Havan’s website as the company’s press advisor (see below).

On Wednesday, the businessman told lawmakers that the health operator provided a second document. According to him, this second document did mention Covid. “I learned through the CPI that both the death certificate and my mother’s medical record were taken. And that there was no Covid on the death certificate. I’m a layman, I don’t know what to put on the death certificate”, he declared Hang

Then, the businessman claimed to have been informed by Prevent Senior that there was an error by the doctor on duty who attended to the businessman’s mother.

“According to them, the person who filled out the death certificate was the doctor on duty. The next day, the hospital infection control commission saw the doctor’s error,” he declared.

In May 2020, the Ministry of Health released a booklet that guides the codification of causes of death in the context of Covid-19.

In the document, the folder cites clinical cases of patients who were admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 and later had complications from the disease. In these cases, the orientation is for complications to be noted before the diagnosis of Covid, and to consider conditions that occurred “due to or as a consequence of” Covid-19 (see example below).

Hang was called to testify about the suspicions that he financed the dissemination of fake news, mainly about ineffective treatments against Covid, which the businessman denies.

On the last 22nd, also in testimony to the CPI, the executive director of Prevent, Pedro Benedito Batista Junior, was asked about Luciano Hang’s mother and replied that he was not authorized to talk about patients.

The director admitted, however, that the operator changed the records of patients with Covid to exclude the diagnosis from the records, but that this would only be to know who was no longer with the disease. The company denies it.

Also in the testimony, Hang said that his mother was diagnosed with Covid on December 28, 2020. According to him, doctors were called and began to medicate her with drugs that make up the so-called “Covid kit” and which are proven to be ineffective.

Hang, like President Jair Bolsonaro and allies, has defended since the beginning of the pandemic the use of drugs that have been proven to be ineffective against Covid. The CPI is investigating how much the president’s defense of these medications harmed the fight against the pandemic in the country.

The businessman said he also authorized Prevent Senior doctors to adopt ineffective therapies in his mother’s treatment, such as ozone therapy.

“They offered ozone therapy and I accepted […]. I put it in the hands of the doctors. I authorized Prevent to do everything in its power to save my mother. Medical autonomy gives the doctor freedom to prescribe,” he said.

During the testimony, the CPI rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), presented the death certificate that reported six causes of death for Hang’s mother, including bacterial pneumonia and multiple organ dysfunction.