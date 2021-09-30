Luciano Hang’s testimony at the Pandemic CPI is marked by interruptions

Luciano Hang at the CPI on the Pandemic (Senate Agency)

The first part of the testimony of businessman Luciano Hang to the CPI on the Pandemic, this Wednesday (29), was tumultuous. Several interruptions, from senators in favor and against the government, marked the hearing, from the deponent’s initial intervention to the first questions by the rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL).

Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan store chain and supporter of the Bolsonaro government, is accused of belonging to the so-called “parallel office”, a group that worked informally with the Ministry of Health in decisions related to the fight against the pandemic.

This group is accused of contributing to the dissemination of fake news on the disease, to promote treatments without scientific evidence and defend “herd immunity” at the expense of social distancing and mass vaccination.

In his opening speech, Hang rejected the label of “denialist” and said he was in favor of the vaccine. He stated that the CPI disrespected the memory of his mother, Regina, who died of Covid in February, in a hospital belonging to the company Prevent Senior, which was investigated by the commission.

The president of the CPI, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), denied having been disrespected and noted that the deponent himself was the first to mention his mother’s death on social networks, to defend the controversial “early treatment” against the coronavirus.

Responding to Renan Calheiros’ initial questions, Luciano Hang admitted having accounts abroad and offshore companies, noting that all are declared to the Federal Revenue.

Asked if he received tax benefits, Hang said that Havan does business throughout most of the country, and that in some states and municipalities his company is entitled to benefits by law.

Hang denied having received funding from public institutions such as the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The businessman acknowledged, however, that he had resorted to the Special Agency for Industrial Financing (Finame), a BNDES subsidiary, to buy machinery.

“In the pandemic, state banks even offered me money. I got it from Bradesco, from Itaú, from Santander. They offered me from other banks. I said, ‘Na-na-ni-na-no’. I’m not going to get money from any state-owned bank, otherwise they’ll say: ‘Look. It is being financed with public money. That’s what he supported the president for.’ I didn’t take a penny,” he said.

Throughout the hearing, senators complained about the progress of the work. Opponents of the government accused Hang of advertising his companies and giving answers unrelated to the object of the CPI.

Government officials, such as senators Marcos Rogério (DEM-RO), Jorginho Mello (PL-SC) and Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ), accused the rapporteur of offending the deponent, by making a reference to “court fools” who court the powerful; to curtail Hang’s right to respond as he saw fit; and to ask questions unrelated to the investigation.

Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) declared that he was offended by one of Hang’s two lawyers. After prolonged discussion, the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz, decided to withdraw the lawyer and suspended the session.

“The moment is one of great caution, because we knew this was going to happen”, concluded Omar, referring to the tumultuous hearing.

