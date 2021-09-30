Luisa Mell detonates Z Neto after promise with animal; rebate singer – famous

Luisa Mell sent a straight and straight message to Z Neto after he made a promise with an animal (photo: Reproduo/Instagram/Montagem)

Luisa Mell



criticized on social networks, this Wednesday (09/29), the singer

Z grandson



, from the duo with



christian



, after he decides to pay a promise by going on a pilgrimage on a donkey of



Londoner



, at the



For N



, until the



Sanctuary of Our Lady of Aparecida



, inside



So Paulo



, in a distance of about 800 km.

“I learned that singer Z Neto made a promise I don’t know what he’s going to walk 1180 kilometers on top of a donkey. Didn’t you make the promise? Kneel in the corn, keep walking… I can’t understand this thing”, initiated the activist and presenter in a series of



stories



at the



Instagram



.

“Every year I show here the tragedies that happen on these pilgrimages. The state is pitiful, deplorable [dos animais]. Donkeys, horses die every year. They suffer horrors. Seriously, do you think God likes that? No,” he said.

Luisa



he also took advantage of the space to send a direct and straight message to the musician.

“He wants to make a promise, you make it, he pays you. This thing should be prohibited. Yeah, Neto, really, you go walking, you go on a bike. You can pay a promise, you know. The donkey doesn’t have anything to do with it, man. Public person should set an example,” he fired.

“Who says: ‘It’s always been like this…’. P, but we are here to change the world. We must fight for the animals, they can’t scream and they suffer a lot in our hands”. Luisa Mell

On the social network,



mell



always publishes videos with animal rescue in different situations.

Watch the videos:

Also in the stories of the social network,



Z grandson



commented on the criticisms.

“Show you the health of animals. All the fat animals, eating hay… this is here to prove it to you guys. There’s a lot of commentary, a lot of people talking bad, because maybe they don’t know or don’t know. We take turns with one animal a day, our two veterinarians are here, for sure, always preserving the best health status of the animals.

Next, he showed a medicine box for the animals, containing serum and other emergency items. And he made a point of correcting the distance, stating that he will travel around 300 km.

“We’re walking about 300 kilometers or so, 200 or so. We’re going to walk within the limits of the animals and of us too, talk pro’ocs, moada. For those who don’t know and don’t know, there’s hippoglus”. Z grandson

“We’ll do it all the way in about five, six days. Walking about 25, 30 kilometers… there are some paths that take about 40 kilometers in a day, but it all takes turns with the animals. We’re with everyone. the protection and certainly preserving the health of animals and riders as well,” he concluded.