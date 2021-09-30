Lula: Ciro Gomes is lost and is heading towards isolation

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) assessed on Wednesday 29 that the search for a so-called third way name for the 2022 elections is an ‘impoverishment of Brazilian politics’. For the PT, every party should launch its own candidate option for the first round and no longer insist on looking for just a single name.

“All parties that want a third way should launch their candidates. spear [Sérgio] I live, launch [Deltan] Dallagnol, cast whoever you want. So, the people, sovereignly, will choose who they want president or in a second round”, he explained in an interview with radio Capital FM, from Mato Grosso

Then he added: “I think this discussion of the third way is an impoverishment of politics. You have 32 parties, many as part of the Centrão, everyone could have a candidate”.

In the interview, Lula also lamented the attacks he has suffered from his former minister Ciro Gomes, who is president of the PDT. For him, the pedetista is ‘lost’ and his current behavior leads him to ‘isolation’.

“It’s a shame that Ciro Gomes is having this behavior. Ciro was a minister, the [Carlos] Lupi was a minister. The PDT was within the government. We have a really great friendship. Ciro has been a candidate other times and has never made accusations against the PT. Ciro’s behavior is leading him to isolation”, said Lula.

“I don’t know who he’s trying to please right now, if he’s wanting to inherit the possible votes that Bolsonaro will lose. But it’s his problem. In politics, we reap what we sow. I think Ciro is acting wrongly”, he added.

Still aiming for the 2022 elections, Lula named the PT as the ‘party to be beaten’, criticized the ‘fascist’ polarization made by Jair Bolsonaro and defended ‘democratic clashes’, as he did with the PSDB in recent decades, with the exception of the dispute with Aécio Neves, as he explained.

“When the PT and PSDB disputed, they said it was necessary to end the polarization. They ended up with the PSDB, because the PT continues to polarize because the PT is the most important political party in this country. It is no wonder that the PT was second in 89, second in 94, second in 98, first in 2002, the first in 2006, the first in 2010, the first in 2014 and the second in 2018 with Lula in prison”, he defended.

For him, unlike Bolsonaro, the PSDB was a civilized opposition’: “It was one thing for you to run in an election against Fernando Henrique Cardoso, against [José] Sierra or against the [Geraldo] Alckmin, it’s another thing for you to contest an election with a fascist troglodyte like Bolsonaro”.

About Bolsonaro, the PT critic criticized the way the current president has been dealing with the economic crisis that Brazil is going through, in particular, in terms of fuel prices.

“Bolsonaro has been very irresponsible. He’s like that husband who can’t take care of the family and keeps blaming the neighbor. Today he confesses that he doesn’t understand anything about economics and that he is the [Paulo] Guedes who has to take care of it. He should at least understand the price increase”, criticized the former president.

As he explained, the rise in prices could be contained with the end of the fuel price parity policy with the international market.

“Brazil is self-sufficient in the production of gasoline and diesel oil. Therefore, we would not have to be subordinate to international prices. In fact, what Petrobras is doing is accumulating money to pay shareholders, especially American shareholders. There is no explanation,” Lula said.

