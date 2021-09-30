M. Dias Branco buys healthy food company for R$ 180 million – Victor Ximenes

M. Dias Branco announced yesterday (28), in a material fact, the acquisition of Latinex, owner of Fit Food, whose product portfolio includes healthy snacks.

The initial value of the transaction is R$ 180 million and may reach R$ 272 million, “if certain performance targets provided for in the acquisition contract are met”, says the statement.

“With the Fit Food, Frontera, Smart and Taste&Co brands, Latinex reinforces the Company’s presence in healthy food and snacks, in addition to marking its entry into the seasoning, sauces and condiments segments, which reflects the commercial strategy of M. Dias Branco for profitable growth, including in its portfolio of products with high growth potential and added value”, points out M. Dias Branco.

expansion strategy

Gustavo Theodozio, Vice President of Controllership, Investments and Investor Relations at M. Dias Branco, explains that Latinex brands will help the company approach a “public that seeks tasty but healthier options”.

“These are differentiated and attractive brands, with products that cater even to the demanding vegan public. All of them have great growth potential and attractive margins”, he projects.

Founded about ten years ago, Latinex began its trajectory as an importer of sweet and savory snacks. In 2020, it opened an industrial plant in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná, tripling its production capacity.

Latinex also imports from England and distributes Tyrrell’s real potato snack brand. The portfolio has more than 120 items.