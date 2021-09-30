Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) will issue R$ 2 billion in debentures

O Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) approved, at an extraordinary meeting of its Board of Directors, the issue in a single series of two million debentures of BRL 1 thousand each, totaling R$ 2 billion in funding. The funds obtained will be used for cash flow optimization and ordinary management of the company’s business.

Magalu’s 10th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures will consist of an offering of restricted efforts, that is, for up to 50 professional investors (with more than BRL 10 million in financial investments) and, generally, institutional, such as funds and Financial Institution.

The offer will take place on October 14th. The bonds mature on October 15, 2026, with a total term of five years, and will yield CDI + 1.25% per annum.

As a matter of fact, before continuing, it is worth remembering that in the middle of this month the stock plummeted by almost 10%. On the occasion, we present an analysis of the actions, explaining why analysts see upside potential for the company.

Returning to the subject, the offer occurs at a negative time for Magazine Luiza’s shares

The issuance of debt securities comes at a time when the shares of retailers, including Magazine Luiza itself, have been suffering on the stock market. Since July, the prices of papers from companies in the retail sector have been going downhill. From July 15th until now, MGLU3 has already skidded around 40%, while the Ibovespa dropped only 12%.

Increased competition in the sector, high inflation and the consequent increase in interest rates (which harms consumption) and the crisis in the electronics market – with the scarcity of semiconductors, as well as the increase in component prices – are some of the factors attributed to the fall.

Recently, Magazine Luiza’s share, one of the darlings of stock analysts, was removed from the recommended portfolio of Itaú BBA, which decided to adapt its recommendations to a scenario of economic deterioration in the country, with a high Selic rate and a water crisis. At the time, the bank replaced some growth stocks, such as MGLU3, with more defensive names.