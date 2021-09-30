Man intended to hand a cyclist in Paraná, driver tells police | Campos Gerais and South

In a statement to the Civil Police, the driver of the car in which the hitchhiker stroked a cyclist in Palmas, in southern Paraná, confirmed the man’s intention to attack the young woman, according to the police. The case took place on Sunday (25) and was recorded by a security camera. See the images above .

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The 21-year-old presented himself to the police station this Wednesday (29). According to the PC, he also stated that he did not approach the victim with the intention of facilitating the suspect’s action.

Deivid Figueiredo Pereira, the driver, was released after giving testimony because he presented himself spontaneously and, against him, there had been no arrest warrant.

However, according to the Civil Police, the driver must answer for sexual harassment and bodily harm.

Sexual harassment: understand what the law says, which completed three years

On Tuesday (28), Jackson Barboza Simões, 19, was arrested on suspicion of touching a cyclist while she was pedaling. In testimony, he denied having purposely rubbed Andressa’s hand.

O g1 tries to locate the defense of the cited.

Four people were in the car at the time of the crime, according to police. All have been identified.

The Civil Police informed that investigations are continuing to complete the investigation.

1 of 2 Victim fell on track after being grabbed in Palmas — Photo: Monitoring camera Victim fell on the track after being grabbed in Palmas — Photo: Monitoring camera

‘Woman is treated as an object’, vented victim

After suffering the bicycle accident while being sexually harassed, Andressa Rosa Lustosa said that what happened was just one record among so many that happen daily against women.

“This abuse is a crime that is happening every day, with all women. All the time women are attacked, they are abused. It is a problem that is rooted in our society. The inversion of values ​​is clear. Women are treated. as an object and that’s not what a woman is, a woman needs to be respected.”

‘Many women stop cycling for fear of harassment’ says cycle activist about a young woman who had an accident after being touched by a man

2 of 2 Victim was grated and bruised in leg after accident in Palmas — Photo: Monitoring camera/Personal file Victim was grated and bruised on the leg after an accident in Palmas — Photo: Monitoring camera/Personal file

After the incident, the student said that she hopes people will become aware of the value of women.

She believes that arresting the suspect will not solve all the problems women are victims of.