Man wins lottery, but drowns with a note in his pocket

A 57-year-old man drowned on a private beach in Caseville, Michigan, USA, with a winning lottery ticket in his pocket.

Gregory Jarvis won $45,000 (about R$243,000) on the Club Keno betting app at the Blue Water Inn bar on September 13th. According to the owner, Dawn Talaski, he returned to the establishment a few days later and bought a round of drinks for everyone, but he never received the award.

He doesn’t have a social security card, a requirement of the Michigan Lottery Commission for winnings over $600, equivalent to about $3,200. The man no longer appeared at the establishment. Employees were worried about the disappearance and, even, his boss even went to the place to look for him, after days without news.

Last Friday (24), a resident of the private beach Huron county informed police that a body was found near a boat. Authorities have attested to being Gregory Jarvis’s. The suspicion is that he fell while tying up his boat, hit his head and then drowned, the police chief said. Kyle Romzek. The autopsy showed consistent head injuries and confirmed the drowning.

According to the owner of the bar, the man planned to use the money to visit his sister and father, who live in the state of North Carolina. The award was given to Jarvis’ family members.