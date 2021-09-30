Marcius Melhem suffers defeat in lawsuit against Danilo Gentili

Actor and screenwriter Marcius Melhem was defeated, in the second instance, in the lawsuit against presenter Danilo Gentili. In the action, the former almighty of TV Globo’s Humor Center asked for compensation for moral damages that should be paid by the presenter of The Noite, on SBT.

Marcius Melhem’s request was based on criticism made by Danilo Gentili on Twitter, as a result of allegations of moral and sexual harassment against the former global player. In addition to the required indemnity of at least R$50,000, the defense of the interpreter of Seu Boneco in the remake of Professor Raimundo’s Escolinha also asked Danilo Gentili to refrain from further criticism of Marcius Melhem and also requested that the SBT presenter apologized publicly.

The requests were denied by judge Vito Guglielmi, who voted as rapporteur of the process. In the vote, the magistrate states that “the posts, although they contain foul expressions, had the only power of humorous criticism of the author (Marcius Melhem), based on the news widely disseminated at the time”.

The judge’s text continues to state that the criticisms posted by Danilo Gentili did not generate any damage to property worth noting to Marcius Melhem. And he concludes: “there was no reason to compel the defendant to withdraw said content from the air or, still, to retract or indemnify the plaintiff.”

The decision was confirmed by the 6th Chamber of Private Law of the State of São Paulo. The defense of Marcius Melhem can still appeal to the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) or the STF (Supreme Court). However, according to the legal team of the LeoDias column, there is no possibility of a reanalysis of evidence, so this decision will hardly be changed.

On Twitter, Danilo Gentili celebrated the court decision, thanked the lawyer who represented him in the case and took the opportunity to provoke Melhem: “Se ferroooo oooou obaaa”, he wrote.