Maria Marta catches Isis and José Alfredo in an intimate moment

In Empire, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) achieves the long-awaited freedom after being arrested. The Commander’s exit from the chain turns into a big event.

All his family, friends and even the press are present at the door of the penitentiary to greet the powerful man, who is still received like a king in his home.

Among all those present, the one who stands out is Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa). The nymphet is authorized by maria marta (Lilia Cabral) to attend the celebration and thanks her rival.

Upon arriving at the mansion, José Alfredo is received with a beautiful dinner hosted by Vincent (Rafael Cardoso). But, before enjoying the food, he calls Maria Isis to his room.

Upon entering the enclosure, the Commander realizes that Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) changed many things and even threw away some of his belongings. “I thought I would never see my bed again. My room. But the bastard took all my books off the shelf, the pictures off the wall. He’s really a son of a mare!”, complains.

But Isis tries to comfort the beloved. “Today is a day of joy. Don’t let anger dominate you like that!”, asks. The two kiss passionately and, in the midst of the intimate moment, Marta opens the door.

The empress watches the couple unnoticed. She makes a face of crying and suffering, but oddly enough, she doesn’t throw a fit. The madam just closes the door and leaves quickly, dismayed at the sight of him, but already knowing that Isis is her husband’s great love.

