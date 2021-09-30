Married and happy, Viviane Araújo only thinks about being a mother

Now that she has fulfilled her dream of getting married wearing a veil and a wreath, Viviane Araújo go to another step. The actress and drum queen says she lives the happiest moment of her life with her husband, the businessman William Militão, whom he married civilly in May this year and officiated the religious ceremony in front of 300 guests in early September. Now the couple connects to an old desire of the beauty: to be a mother.

The actress, who has performed artificial insemination procedures in the past to become pregnant, said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the plans were suspended. The advance of vaccination and the gradual improvement of the pandemic picture, however, reactivated his desire.

“I have a lot of desire and now it has only increased. We’ve been talking about it. I think we’ll have a baby soon, God willing,” Viviane told Marie Claire.

Together since the end of 2019, Viviane and Guilherme lavish love and complicity and the actress was thrilled to remember the wedding: “It was a very special moment. In addition to being our wedding, something unique and incredible, we were able to see people we hadn’t seen since before the pandemic,” he said.

See +: Check out new clicks from Viviane Araújo’s wedding

WEDDING PARTY IN THE PANDEMIC

Viviana Araújo she didn’t hide from Marie Claire that she was afraid to throw a party for 300 guests, but she pointed out that all sanitary precautions were taken: “We accompanied people to get vaccinated and I made tests available on site, so that everyone could feel at ease,” he said. Is it over there.

Happy with her newlyweds routine, the actress pointed out that her life turned upside down after William and she started to live together: “Until then, I lived alone. Now I have to worry about someone else. I like to give this attention to Guilherme and I have nothing to complain about, because it’s all reciprocal”, he explained.

See +: Remember the wedding party of Viviane Araújo and Gui Militão

Except for the losses of the pandemic, personal and of the world, Viviane said she was living an excellent phase. “My life has totally changed because, in these last two years, I met Guilherme, got engaged, got married”, he said. “But I also lost relatives due to Covid-19.”

One of them was that of his cousin Eponina Cândido, Nina, who died in September 2020, aged 42, after 15 days of hospitalization. “Those were difficult days for me”.

VANITY CHECK

Vain, Viviane Araújo he stated that he faces the passing of time with great serenity: “I have nothing to complain about. Of course, physically, things are changing, but I think the important thing is to be healthy, especially mentally”.

The “queen of the queens” of the Rio Carnival – elected to the post by the traditional Rio block Cacique de Ramos – did not hide that she is a fan of treatments: “When something falls there, we pull and everything is fine. I like to take care of myself, everyone knows that.”

MAIN NEWS

Dilsinho replaces Juliette in charge of ‘TVZ’

Cocoa Colucci’s baby is born

Neymar launches clothing and accessories collection

Wesley Safadão and Thyane Dantas are indicted, find out why!

Farm 13: Bil, Dayane and Mussunzinho are on the farm