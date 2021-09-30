Masturbation or piriri? Leak audio of moan in The Farm 13

The Internet does not forgive anyone! In A Fazenda 13, this Wednesday (9/29), a moan from the bathroom leaked into the general audio of the reality show as Rico Melquiades, Solange Gomes, Erika Schneider and Dayane Mello chatted in the house. On social networks, the public began to speculate about the authorship of the moan. And many people bet that the seductive sound was emitted by the influencer Erasmo Viana.

The fact is that it is not known for sure who or what caused the noise. A tummy ache? Or some pawn alleviating the shortage caused by confinement? Most internet users bet on the second option. “Someone went to the bathroom to masturbate and forgot the microphone on,” said a Twitter user. “It appears to be Erasmus neighing,” pointed out another.

It is worth remembering that during the exhibition of Power Couple Brasil 5 a moan was also exposed live by Play Plus. On this occasion, singer Li Martins and her husband JP Mantovani had a night of love in a tent and forgot they were being filmed.

