Mauro Cezar: Dangerous and vulnerable, Flamengo goes to the Libertadores final – 29/09/2021

Since Jorge Jesus built the victorious Flamengo in 2019, the team had only been so lethal to opponents and, at the same time, exposed under the command of Domènec Torrent. With Renato Gaucho it’s like this: dangerous and vulnerable!

That’s how they reach the final of the Libertadores, against Palmeiras, on November 27th. It will take almost two months to improve, to continue to threaten without being so threatened. There is time to improve.

Flamengo scored 1-0 in the first half with Bruno Henrique at 18 minutes in the only submission on target by the Brazilian team in the first stage. Barcelona scored five times in the right direction, making Diego Alves work, like at Maracanã a week earlier.

At the edge of the lawn, Renato Gaúcho complained. Mainly from Isla, but the defensive problems were not limited to the Chilean, in a rearguard that lost David Luiz, injured, after eight in the match.

The 1-0 in the first 45 minutes forced the Ecuadorian team to score four goals without conceding any in the second half. It would be up to Flamengo more tranquility to explore the spaces that should become larger as time progresses.

The second goal, again with Bruno Henrique in a pass from Everton Ribeiro, came five minutes from the complementary stage. It was the second red-black conclusion on target! Lethal! Flamengo reached 4-0 on the aggregate scoreboard with four goals from shirt 27.

He didn’t suffer a single one, thanks to the red-black goalkeeper. There were many opportunities for Barcelona. A game for the red-black team to celebrate, after all, it is the third time that the team reaches the Libertadores decision. Without losing track of what needs to be improved. After all, since Jesus passed through here at Flamengo, winning is not enough.

