Mauro: Corinthians’ problem is the bill, but no one is thinking about it – 29/09/2021

The evolution of Corinthians, especially after the victory over the rival at the weekend, was one of the themes analyzed by Mauro Cezar in the “Fala, Maurão” frame. The columnist for UOL Esporte says that the arrival of new reinforcements has placed the team on another level, but warns: the club’s main problem is financial, and no one is paying enough attention to this.

“Corinthians should fight for a place in the Copa Libertadores. Corinthians’ problem should be less and less on the field, although Sylvinho has yet to prove himself. Corinthians’ problem is another matter, it’s the bill. But no one is thinking about that right now. “, says from the 5m43s of the video above.

Before the alert, Mauro Cezar analyzes the victory against Palmeiras and points out that coach Sylvinho has, with the reinforcement squad, the possibility of developing a good job in command of Corinthians.

“Corinthians beat Palmeiras in a way that thrilled their fans. It was the first big victory since the arrival of the four reinforcements,” he says.

“Is everything alright now? Is Sylvinho wonderful? No, you have a lot more team growth due to the higher quality of available players. But he also has a greater possibility of developing a good job with higher quality human material” , ends.

Corinthians returns to the field next Saturday (2), at 7 pm (GMT), when it visits Bragantino Red Bull at Nabi Abi Chedid in a head-to-head match – both have 33 points in the Brasileirão.