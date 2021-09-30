Mayra Cardi reveals a problem in her vision and posts a reflection on the subject

Digital influencer Mayra Cardi, 38, shared a delicate personal question with her fans, accompanied by a beautiful reflection of faith on the subject. She revealed that she has been to an ophthalmologist and has been diagnosed with a problem that is affecting her vision.

“I can’t see anything, because I have a kind of ‘serious’ problem [seriozinho] in sight. I decided to record a very important deal here. I had an insight to share with you,” she began, without giving details of what the disease would be and the exact effects it would cause.

“God is perfect, isn’t it? When we’re children, we see in rich detail all the features, all the dots on the face, all the details of nature… And after you have all that information about that beauty of nature and beauty human brain, our mind, as we get older, we lose some of that vision, the quality of that vision,” he continued, in the four-minute video posted on Thursday (30) on his Instagram.

“You see blurry things, you see it with difficulty, you see it a little less, proportional to what you need. Why? Because we get older. Along with the loss of a little bit of that view, there are wrinkles, defects, wrinkled skin, our history, our scars, our face is falling.

God is so perfect that He doesn’t want to grieve our hearts. So He takes that richness of detail out of our vision, for example, so you don’t have to see all your new flaws. After all, the proposal is not to see defects. The proposal is for you to refine, who knows, your heart’s vision.

“Look how perfect God is! Look how we play at being God and say ‘I’m going to fix the vision’, that human being, that old man who loses his sight. But if God did it like that – I’m talking about the natural process, obviously -, the man comes and ‘fixes’. Fixes what? What did God do ‘wrong’?”, asked Mayra.

“God doesn’t make mistakes. God is perfect. It’s us playing at being God who makes mistakes. Because then we start to see what is not meant to be seen. We don’t know what to find out: the heart, the senses”, he concluded Arthur Aguiar’s ex.