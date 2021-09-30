McLaren calls himself behind Mercedes and Red Bull “in all areas”

HAMILTON WIN, BUT MERCEDES FEELS VERSTAPPEN’S REACTION IN F1 2021 | Paddock GP #258

The great results obtained in this second half of Formula 1 have once again put McLaren in evidence. The historic one-two in the Italian GP, ​​with Daniel Ricciardo’s victory and Lando Norris’ second place, broke a fast that had lasted nine years without a World Cup triumph. The British prodigy also shone in the Russian GP, ​​took pole-position in Sochi and came very close to triumphing for the first time in the category. But even though it recognizes that it has evolved a lot in recent weeks, McLaren boss Andreas Seidl’s speech is one of caution and against self-indulgence. After all, the German understands that it is necessary to advance even more to fight for real against the protagonists of the so-called ‘Formula 1 A’, Mercedes and Red Bull.

“Despite what happened at the end of the race, we have a team that is most of the time with completely precise strategy, with the tires and so on during the race. So I am very happy with the progress we are making. But of course, in comparison with the teams ahead of us in the championship, we are still behind, I would say, in all areas”, explained the manager in an interview on the British website GPFans.

READ TOO

+ANALYSIS: McLaren lives the dream second semester and is on his way to enter ‘Formula 1 A’

+RANKING GP: The best GP of the season: the notes of all the drivers at the Formula 1 Russian GP

Even in a big phase, McLaren are still way behind their top rivals, warns Seidl (Photo: McLaren)

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

“That’s why it’s important, after a weekend like Monza, for example, or after pole-position in Russia, that the first thing to do is analyze what we could have done better because there’s always something that can be done. do better,” he warned.

The McLaren boss praised the work of each of the employees, whether on the circuits or in Woking, at the team’s headquarters. “Of course, when I look back over the past two and a half years, we’ve made great strides in terms of execution and operation as a team over the weekends.”

“A big part of it is this talent that we have on the team, in terms of people. We are building all this together, learning from the mistakes that are happening, and that is what we are seeing in terms of results”, he explained.

A strong point highlighted by Seidl was the strength that is the MCL35M, a car that had practically no major problems throughout the season. The only time the team saw an abandonment in 2021 was with Norris, at the Hungarian GP, ​​but because the Brit was one of those hit by Valtteri Bottas’ car at the start at Hungaroring. “I don’t want to say too much, but we have great reliability, which is obviously the key to scoring all these points.”

READ TOO

+From Montreal to Sochi: Hamilton writes unprecedented page with 100th win in Formula 1

+Hamilton describes the singular milestone of 100 wins in Formula 1 as a “magic moment”

+Ten most memorable of Hamilton’s 100 career victories in Formula 1

Seidl made it clear that McLaren does not rest on the laurels of glory and that it is necessary to keep fighting even more to bring the team back to their best moments in Formula 1. “When you are satisfied with what you have achieved, this is the beginning of the fall. , and that’s how we face it”, he concluded.

McLaren has 234 points and is third in the Constructors’ World Championship, ahead of Ferrari, which has 216.5 goals, and behind Mercedes, which has 397.5 points, and Red Bull, with 364.5. And when only the last four races are counted, the British team scored 71 points. Less than Mercedes, which won 94.5 points, but very close to Red Bull, which registered 73.5 goals in this period.