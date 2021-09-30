Meeting app offers space inside the hotel to meet your contacts

JESSICA NAKAMURA

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Known for being the first dating app in which the power to strike up a conversation belongs exclusively to women, Bumble announced another step towards safety. This time, in a “bizz” relationship -as they call the professional connection category- with Canopy by Hilton.

Canopy by Hilton. – Disclosure

Starting this Tuesday (28), users of the application will have a space at the hotel located in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood, in São Paulo, to meet their contacts in person for the first time – with the right to an outdoor and well-ventilated area. To break the ice, a card game based on the questions already available in the app helps to avoid a lack of subject matter.

And, to harmonize, the Stella restaurant developed a drink (R$ 35) and a special menu for the action, called “Rolou Conexão”. If you have any food allergies or intolerances, no problem: according to chef David Kasparian, it is possible to substitute the ingredients in the appetizers, which range from arancini with truffled mayonnaise (R$ 35) to the house charcuterie (R$ 52).

And, if the connection does happen, couples still have 20% discount on accommodation on the day of the date (from R$ 850 a day without discount). If the meeting turns into harassment or something that threatens the safety of anyone involved, the hotel team is prepared to provide assistance, guarantees Layla Santos, commercial responsible for Canopy by Hilton.

The choice of São Paulo for the project’s debut was not by chance. According to Isadora Manzaro, Bumble’s brand marketing coordinator in Brazil, the fact that 100% of adults had already received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine was fundamental to the decision.

In addition to allowing users to inform whether they prefer to have virtual or face-to-face meetings in times of pandemic, the app has also provided since July a vaccination seal to identify those who have already “turned into an alligator”. However, this is a self-declaration, as Bumble does not require proof of immunization. “We assume that the person will be honest. We would not like to be an application that keeps questioning the user, because it is even invasive”, says Manzaro.

And you don’t need to be ready to form a couple to enjoy the benefits of the action, which extends to users of the “bizz” and “bff” (focused on friendships) categories. And, if you are one of those who enjoy your own company, you can also arrange a meeting with yourself. If you are already properly immunized and ready to take the next step, keep an eye out: the campaign runs until November 30th.

about bumble

Launched in 2014, Bumble was founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd, who in February this year became the youngest CEO to go public at the age of 31. In addition to having differentiated itself from its competitors by leaving the first step in the hands of women, the company also has a 73% female board. It currently has approximately 42 million active users in over 150 countries.