Mega-Sena can pay R$ 12.8 million this Thursday | lotteries

O 2,414 Mega-Sena contest can pay one prize of BRL 12.8 million for whoever hits the six tens. The draw takes place at 20:00 this Thursday (30) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus terminal, in the city of São Paulo. The minimum bet costs R$4.50 and can be placed over the internet – find out how to do it.

This week, the Mega-Sena will be raffled on Tuesday (28), Thursday (30) and Saturday (2) for the “Mega-Week of Spring”. Usually draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.